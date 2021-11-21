  • Doug Ghim shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the RSM Classic

  • In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Doug Ghim holes out from a greenside bunker to make eagle at the par-5 15th hole of the Seaside Course.
    Shot of the Day

    Doug Ghim’s bunker eagle is the Shot of the Day

    In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Doug Ghim holes out from a greenside bunker to make eagle at the par-5 15th hole of the Seaside Course.