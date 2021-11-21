-
Doug Ghim shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Shot of the Day
Doug Ghim’s bunker eagle is the Shot of the Day
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Doug Ghim holes out from a greenside bunker to make eagle at the par-5 15th hole of the Seaside Course.
Doug Ghim hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Ghim finished his day tied for 40th at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Ghim reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Ghim at 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Ghim hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th. This moved Ghim to even for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Ghim hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Ghim had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Ghim hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 5 under for the round.
