-
-
Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Denny McCarthy in the final round at the RSM Classic
-
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2021
-
Highlights
Denny McCarthy makes birdie on No. 18 at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, Denny McCarthy makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Denny McCarthy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. McCarthy finished his day tied for 10th at 13 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the par-4 first, Denny McCarthy's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, McCarthy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.
-
-