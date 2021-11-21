-
-
Davis Love III shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RSM Classic
-
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2021
-
Highlights
Davis Love III sinks a 26-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, Davis Love III makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Davis Love III hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Love III finished his day in 68th at 1 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Love III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Love III to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Love III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Love III to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Love III's 113 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Love III to 3 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Love III's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Love III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Love III to 3 under for the round.
-
-