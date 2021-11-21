-
David Skinns shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
David Skinns hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 29th at 8 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Skinns's tee shot went 192 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Skinns got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Skinns to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Skinns had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Skinns to 2 over for the round.
After a 240 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Skinns chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Skinns to 3 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Skinns had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Skinns to 2 over for the round.
