-
-
Corey Conners shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RSM Classic
-
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2021
-
Highlights
Corey Conners curls in birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Corey Conners hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 22nd at 10 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
At the 204-yard par-3 third, Conners hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Conners's 71 yard approach to 0 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Conners had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
After a 272 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 16th, Conners chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Conners's 142 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 3 under for the round.
-
-