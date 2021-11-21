  • Corey Conners shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Corey Conners curls in birdie putt at The RSM Classic

    In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.