Chez Reavie putts well in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Chez Reavie hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reavie finished his round tied for 24th at 9 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 20 under; Mackenzie Hughes and Seamus Power are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Tyler McCumber and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 4th at 15 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Chez Reavie had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Chez Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to even for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Reavie's 81 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Reavie hit his 102 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.
