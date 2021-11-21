-
-
Charles Howell III shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the RSM Classic
-
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2021
-
Highlights
Charles Howell III makes 35-footer for birdie at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, Charles Howell III makes a 35-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Charles Howell III hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 16th at 11 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Howell III had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Howell III's 140 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Howell III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Howell III to 1 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Howell III had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Howell III's 107 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Howell III had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.
At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Howell III reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Howell III at 4 under for the round.
-
-