-
-
Cameron Young putts well in round four of the RSM Classic
-
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2021
Cameron Young hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Young finished his round tied for 28th at 8 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 18 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tyler McCumber and Seamus Power are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the 417-yard par-4 first, Cameron Young had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cameron Young to 1 over for the round.
Young got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Young to 2 over for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Young chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Young to 1 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Young had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Young to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Young reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Young to 2 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Young had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Young to 3 under for the round.
-
-