Cameron Smith shoots 6-under 64 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Cameron Smith makes birdie on No. 15 at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, Cameron Smith makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Cameron Smith hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Smith finished his day tied for 4th at 15 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Smith had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 204-yard par-3 third, Smith missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Smith to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Smith hit his next to the fringe and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Smith to even for the round.
After a 312 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Smith chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 1 under for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Smith hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Smith chipped his second shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Smith's 100 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smith to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Smith had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smith to 5 under for the round.
