-
-
Brian Harman putts well but delivers a 2-over 72 final round in the RSM Classic
-
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2021
Brian Harman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Harman finished his day tied for 61st at 2 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Brian Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brian Harman to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Harman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Harman to even for the round.
Harman got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 over for the round.
Harman had a fantastic chip-in on the 192-yard par-3 17th. His his second shot went 14 yards to the right side of the fairway where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Harman had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Harman to even-par for the round.
-
-