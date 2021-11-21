-
Brian Gay comes back from a rocky start in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Gay hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Gay finished his round tied for 40th at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 19 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tyler McCumber, Seamus Power, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Brian Gay's tee shot went 237 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Gay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gay to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gay had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Gay chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to even for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Gay's tee shot went 164 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 seventh, Gay's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Gay's 104 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.
