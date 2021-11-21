-
Brendan Steele shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brendan Steele hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Steele finished his day tied for 51st at 4 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Steele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Steele had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Steele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Steele to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 sixth green, Steele suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Steele at even for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Steele's 153 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Steele to 1 under for the round.
