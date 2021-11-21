-
Brandt Snedeker shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Brandt Snedeker hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 47th at 5 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
Snedeker got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Snedeker to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Snedeker's 100 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Snedeker had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Snedeker had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Snedeker's 133 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Snedeker had a 82 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.
