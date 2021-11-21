-
-
Bill Haas putts himself to an even-par final round of the RSM Classic
-
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2021
-
Highlights
Bill Haas sinks a 25-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Bill Haas makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 5th hole.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Bill Haas hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Haas finished his round tied for 44th at 5 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 19 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 16 under; and Tyler McCumber, Seamus Power, and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 15 under.
Bill Haas got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bill Haas to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Haas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.
-
-