Austin Smotherman shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Austin Smotherman hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 40th at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Smotherman had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Smotherman's 104 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Smotherman had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Smotherman's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Smotherman had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 under for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Smotherman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 4 under for the round.
