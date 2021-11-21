-
Andrew Novak comes back from a rocky start in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Novak hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Novak finished his round tied for 22nd at 9 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 20 under; Mackenzie Hughes and Seamus Power are tied for 2nd at 16 under; and Tyler McCumber and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 4th at 15 under.
At the 417-yard par-4 first, Andrew Novak reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Andrew Novak at 1 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Novak's tee shot went 179 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Novak had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Novak had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Novak to 1 over for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Novak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Novak's 106 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Novak had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 3 under for the round.
