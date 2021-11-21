-
-
Adam Scott shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RSM Classic
-
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 21, 2021
-
Highlights
Adam Scott uses ridge on approach and birdies at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-5 8th hole.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Adam Scott hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Scott finished his day tied for 37th at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the par-4 14th, Scott's 164 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Scott had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Scott chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his third shot into the native area, Scott hit his next shot to the green and two putted for a bogey on par-5 seventh. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Scott's 170 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.
-
-