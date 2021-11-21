-
Adam Long putts well in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Long makes birdie on No. 17 at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, Adam Long makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Adam Long hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 16th at 11 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Adam Long hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Long had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Long's 118 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 4 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Long hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 5 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 4 under for the round.
