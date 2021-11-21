-
Adam Hadwin putts well in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Hadwin's 26-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Adam Hadwin makes a 26-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Adam Hadwin hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his day tied for 51st at 4 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Adam Hadwin had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
After a 269 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Hadwin's 114 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 179-yard par-3 green sixth, Hadwin suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.
