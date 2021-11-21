-
Aaron Rai comes back from a rocky start in round four of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Aaron Rai makes birdie on No. 17 at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2021, Aaron Rai makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Aaron Rai hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Rai finished his day tied for 16th at 11 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 22 under; Mackenzie Hughes is in 2nd at 19 under; and Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the 415-yard par-4 second, Aaron Rai had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aaron Rai to 1 over for the round.
Rai got a bogey on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Rai had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rai to even for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Rai's his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Rai reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rai to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Rai's 95 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 1 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Rai hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rai to 2 under for the round.
