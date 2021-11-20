-
Zach Johnson shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Zach Johnson's near albatross at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Zach Johnson makes eagle on the par-5 18th hole.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Zach Johnson hit 13 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 20th at 7 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 16 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge is in 4th at 12 under.
Johnson got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Johnson to 1 over for the round.
Johnson tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to 2 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Johnson's tee shot went 199 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Johnson's 124 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 3 over for the round.
