Wyndham Clark shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Wyndham Clark hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 44th at 4 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 16 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge is in 4th at 12 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Clark chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Clark to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Clark had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Clark chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.
Clark got a bogey on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 1 over for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Clark reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.
