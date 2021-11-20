-
William McGirt putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 third round in the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the RSM Classic, William McGirt hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGirt finished his round tied for 26th at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge, Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, Seamus Power, and John Huh are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, William McGirt's tee shot went 161 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 48 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
McGirt got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving McGirt to 2 over for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, McGirt hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, McGirt's tee shot went 173 yards to the right rough and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, McGirt hit his 77 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved McGirt to 1 over for the round.
