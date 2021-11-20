Webb Simpson shoots 4-under 66 in round three of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Webb Simpson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 9th at 10 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 15 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 14 under; and John Huh is in 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 first, Simpson's 167 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Simpson to even-par for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Simpson hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Simpson to even for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Simpson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Simpson had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

At the 425-yard par-4 11th, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Simpson chipped in his second, carding a eagle for the hole. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Simpson's 150 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.