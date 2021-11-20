-
Vince Whaley shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Vince Whaley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Whaley finished his round tied for 52nd at 3 under; Talor Gooch and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 12 under; and Luke List is in 5th at 11 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Whaley hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Whaley at 1 over for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Whaley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
Whaley got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 2 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into native area, Whaley hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 seventh. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.
