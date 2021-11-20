-
Tyler McCumber shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tyler McCumber's nice shot from waste area and birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Tyler McCumber makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Tyler McCumber hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. McCumber finished his round tied for 35th at 5 under; Talor Gooch and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge, Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, David Skinns, Seamus Power, and John Huh are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Taylor Moore and Webb Simpson are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, McCumber's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, McCumber reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCumber to even for the round.
