Troy Merritt finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Troy Merritt hit 13 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his round tied for 36th at 5 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 15 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 14 under; and John Huh is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Merritt's tee shot went 184 yards to the left intermediate rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Merritt hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Merritt to 1 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Merritt had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.
