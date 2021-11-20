-
Tom Hoge posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the third round of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Tom Hoge finds green in two and birdies at The RSM Classic
In the third round of The RSM Classic 2021, Tom Hoge makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Tom Hoge hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hoge finished his day in 4th at 12 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 16 under; and Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 13 under.
After a 286 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Tom Hoge chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 under for the round.
At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Hoge reached the green in 2 and rolled a 30-foot putt for birdie. This put Hoge at 2 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Hoge had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 3 under for the round.
