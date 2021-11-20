Taylor Pendrith shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RSM Classic

In his third round at the RSM Classic, Taylor Pendrith hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Pendrith finished his round tied for 27th at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge, Luke List, and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 11 under.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Pendrith's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Pendrith's 107 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Pendrith had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Pendrith's 111 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Pendrith's tee shot went 185 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Pendrith hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 409-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Pendrith had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.