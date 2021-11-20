-
Taylor Moore shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Taylor Moore makes 18-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the third round of The RSM Classic 2021, Taylor Moore makes an 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
Taylor Moore hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 8th at 10 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 16 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge is in 4th at 12 under.
On his tee stroke on the 417-yard par-4 first, Moore went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Moore had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to even for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Moore to even-par for the round.
Moore got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.
After a 247 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Moore chipped his fourth shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to 2 over for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.
