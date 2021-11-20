-
-
Talor Gooch shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2021
-
Highlights
Talor Gooch makes birdie on No. 17 at The RSM Classic
In the third round of The RSM Classic 2021, Talor Gooch makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Talor Gooch hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Gooch finished his day in 1st at 16 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge is in 4th at 12 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Gooch had a 171 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Gooch chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 under for the round.
After a 309 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Gooch chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to 2 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Gooch hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 3 under for the round.
-
-