Sung Kang shoots 6-over 76 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sung Kang hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kang finished his round tied for 64th at 1 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge, Luke List, and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a 301 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Kang chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Kang chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.
After a 252 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 10th, Kang chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to even for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.
Kang his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kang to 6 over for the round.
