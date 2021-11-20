-
Sebastián Muñoz shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on No. 15 at The RSM Classic
In the third round of The RSM Classic 2021, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Sebastián Muñoz hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 2nd at 13 under with Seamus Power; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 16 under; and Tom Hoge is in 4th at 12 under.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Muñoz's 138 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
After a 276 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 11th, Muñoz chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Muñoz hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Muñoz at even-par for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
