-
-
Seamus Power shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2021
-
Highlights
Seamus Power's chip-in eagle at The RSM Classic
In the third round of The RSM Classic 2021, Seamus Power makes eagle on the par-5 15th hole.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Seamus Power hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 2nd at 13 under with Sebastián Muñoz; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 16 under; and Tom Hoge is in 4th at 12 under.
At the 415-yard par-4 second, Power got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Power to 1 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Power reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Power's 122 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Power to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Power had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Power to 2 under for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Power chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Power to 4 under for the round.
Power got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 3 under for the round.
-
-