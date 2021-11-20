-
Scottie Scheffler shoots 5-over 75 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Scottie Scheffler’s Round 1 highlights from The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Scottie Scheffler carded a 7-under 63 at the Seaside Course, placing him three strokes off the lead heading into Friday.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Scottie Scheffler hit 11 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 63rd at 1 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 15 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 14 under; and John Huh is in 3rd at 12 under.
Scheffler got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
Scheffler tee shot went 184 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Scheffler to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Scheffler's 101 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and had a disappointing four-putt for double bogey putting him at 3 over for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Scheffler chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.
Scheffler tee shot went 184 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Scheffler to 3 over for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 5 over for the round.
