Scott Stallings shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scott Stallings makes birdie on No. 18 at The RSM Classic
In the third round of The RSM Classic 2021, Scott Stallings makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Scott Stallings hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 5th at 11 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 16 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge is in 4th at 12 under.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Stallings had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
After a 253 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Stallings chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Stallings's 143 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.
