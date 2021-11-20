  • Scott Stallings shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RSM Classic

  • In the third round of The RSM Classic 2021, Scott Stallings makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Scott Stallings makes birdie on No. 18 at The RSM Classic

