Scott Piercy shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Scott Piercy hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 50th at 3 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 13 under; and Seamus Power is in 3rd at 12 under.
After a 282 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 10th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Piercy hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
Piercy tee shot went 202 yards to the left intermediate rough, tee shot was a drop, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Piercy to even for the round.
After a 256 yard drive on the 417-yard par-4 first, Piercy chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.
At the 415-yard par-4 second, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.
