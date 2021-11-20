-
Russell Knox shoots 2-over 72 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Russell Knox hits 216-yard shot to 3 feet at The RSM Classic
In the third round of The RSM Classic 2021, Russell Knox makes eagle on the par-5 15th hole.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Russell Knox hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Knox finished his round tied for 36th at 5 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge, Scott Stallings, and Denny McCarthy are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Knox's tee shot went 189 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
Knox got a bogey on the 452-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 2 over for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Knox's tee shot went 183 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 4 over for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Knox's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Knox to 2 over for the round.
