Russell Henley shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Russell Henley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 16th at 8 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 16 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge is in 4th at 12 under.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Henley's tee shot went 178 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Henley had a 98 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to even for the round.
After a 256 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 11th, Henley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Henley's 95 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to even-par for the round.
