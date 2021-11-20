-
Roger Sloan shoots 4-over 74 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Roger Sloan hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Sloan finished his round tied for 67th at even par; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
Sloan tee shot went 197 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sloan to 1 over for the round.
Sloan tee shot went 158 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Sloan to 2 over for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 third, Sloan hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 2 over for the round.
After a 253 yard drive on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Sloan chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Sloan to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Sloan had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to 4 over for the round.
