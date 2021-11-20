-
Peter Malnati shoots Even-par 70 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Peter Malnati hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Malnati finished his day tied for 44th at 4 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 16 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge is in 4th at 12 under.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Malnati hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 10th. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Malnati's his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Malnati had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.
At the 415-yard par-4 second, Malnati got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Malnati's tee shot went 161 yards to the right rough and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Malnati's 156 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 over for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Malnati hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Malnati to 1 over for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Malnati chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to even for the round.
