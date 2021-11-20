-
Patrick Rodgers finishes with Even-par 70 in third round of the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
-
Highlights
Patrick Rodgers sinks 21-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Patrick Rodgers makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Patrick Rodgers hit 6 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Rodgers finished his round tied for 27th at 6 under; Talor Gooch and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 14 under; Tom Hoge, Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, David Skinns, Seamus Power, and John Huh are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Taylor Moore and Webb Simpson are tied for 9th at 10 under.
On the par-4 second, Rodgers's 120 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 under for the round.
Rodgers tee shot went 210 yards to the left intermediate rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Rodgers to even-par for the round.
After a 241 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 425-yard par-4 11th, Rodgers chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 13th, Rodgers got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Rodgers reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.
