Nick putts well but delivers a 6-over 76 third round in the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2021
PGA TOUR – The CUT
Get to know: Nick Hardy
Get to know Nick Hardy, a PGA TOUR rookie who finished the 2020-21 combined season No. 21 in the Korn Ferry Tour points standings after recording 10 top-10 finishes and 19 top-25 finishes across 41 starts en route to earning his TOUR card. Hardy talks about the grind of the Korn Ferry Tour super season, how those around him have helped shape him, his favorite music artists, and goals for his rookie season on TOUR.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Nick Hardy hit 8 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hardy finished his day in 69th at 2 over; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 16 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge is in 4th at 12 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Nick Hardy hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th. This moved Nick Hardy to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Hardy chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hardy to even-par for the round.
Hardy got a double bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Hardy to 2 over for the round.
On the 417-yard par-4 first, Hardy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 2 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Hardy got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Hardy to 5 over for the round.
Hardy got a bogey on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hardy to 6 over for the round.
