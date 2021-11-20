-
-
Nate Lashley shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the RSM Classic
-
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 20, 2021
-
Highlights
Nate Lashley reaches in two to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Nate Lashley makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
Nate Lashley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lashley finished his round tied for 54th at 2 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 13 under; and Seamus Power is in 3rd at 12 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Lashley hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th. This moved Lashley to even for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 470-yard par-4 18th, Lashley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lashley to 1 over for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Lashley's tee shot went 191 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Lashley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lashley to 2 over for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Lashley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lashley to 3 over for the round.
-
-