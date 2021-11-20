-
Mito Pereira shoots 3-under 67 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mito Pereira rolls in 34-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Mito Pereira makes a 34-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Mito Pereira hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Pereira finished his round tied for 18th at 8 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 13 under; and Seamus Power is in 3rd at 12 under.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Pereira hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th. This moved Pereira to even-par for the round.
After a 316 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Pereira chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 1 under for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Pereira reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.
