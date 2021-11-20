-
Mickey DeMorat shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mickey DeMorat jars 17-footer for birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2021, Mickey DeMorat makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Mickey DeMorat hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. DeMorat finished his round tied for 35th at 5 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; Seamus Power is in 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
At the 223-yard par-3 12th, DeMorat hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeMorat to 1 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, DeMorat hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeMorat to 2 under for the round.
At the 415-yard par-4 second, DeMorat got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved DeMorat to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, DeMorat had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeMorat to 2 under for the round.
At the 368-yard par-4 eighth, DeMorat got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved DeMorat to even for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, DeMorat's 125 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeMorat to 1 under for the round.
