Michael Thompson shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Thompson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 56th at 2 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge, Luke List, and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 11 under.
On the 425-yard par-4 11th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Thompson had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Thompson to 3 over for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 over for the round.
On his second stroke on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Thompson went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Thompson to 3 over for the round.
