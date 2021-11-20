-
Michael Gligic shoots 1-under 69 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Michael Gligic hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Gligic finished his round tied for 27th at 6 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; Seamus Power and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 2nd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge, Luke List, and Scott Stallings are tied for 4th at 11 under.
After a 276 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 10th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Gligic chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to even for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Gligic hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 204-yard par-3 green third, Gligic suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Gligic had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gligic to 2 over for the round.
On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Gligic chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Gligic had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to 1 under for the round.
