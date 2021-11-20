  • Max McGreevy putts well in round three of the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Max McGreevy makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Max McGreevy makes birdie on No. 15 at The RSM Classic

    In the second round of The RSM Classic 2021, Max McGreevy makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.