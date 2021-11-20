-
Max McGreevy putts well in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Max McGreevy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGreevy finished his round tied for 16th at 8 under; Talor Gooch and Seamus Power are tied for 1st at 14 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 3rd at 12 under; and Tom Hoge and Luke List are tied for 4th at 11 under.
Max McGreevy got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Max McGreevy to 1 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, McGreevy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGreevy to even-par for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, McGreevy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved McGreevy to 1 under for the round.
