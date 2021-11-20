-
Matthias Schwab shoots 3-over 73 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 20, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Matthias Schwab hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Schwab finished his round tied for 45th at 4 under; Talor Gooch is in 1st at 14 under; Sebastián Muñoz is in 2nd at 13 under; and Tom Hoge, Scott Stallings, Denny McCarthy, Seamus Power, and John Huh are tied for 3rd at 11 under.
Schwab got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schwab to 1 over for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Schwab tee shot went 180 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 49 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
On the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Schwab reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schwab to 2 over for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Schwab chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schwab to 3 over for the round.
